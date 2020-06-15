(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 15)

The commercial law revision bill also requires shareholders to elect an auditor separately from board members and restricts the voting rights of the major shareholder to 3 percent in electing an auditor. The ministry says this is needed to enable an auditor to inspect business activity free of influence from large shareholders, but businesses are concerned that an alliance of outside institutional investors may have an influence on the election of an auditor to seek short-term profits such as dividend increases rather than a long-term growth. Currently, an auditor is to be selected from board members elected by shareholders.