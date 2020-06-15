Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks

Seoul stocks open lower on coronavirus resurgence fears

09:30 June 15, 2020

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday amid global concerns of a coronavirus resurgence.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.74 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,118.56 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The drop was largely attributed to investor concerns of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic feared amid the rollback of economic lockdowns in major economies, analysts said.

Most large caps traded lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.72 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 1.17 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics spiked 5.09 percent, while leading automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 0.97 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,208.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.95 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK