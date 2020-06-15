Cultural events planned to mark Korean War's 70th anniversary
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- A variety of cultural events were announced Monday to remember both the tragedy and heroism of the 1950-53 Korean War, which marks the 70th anniversary of its outbreak later this month.
The National Orchestra of Korea, a traditional Korean music orchestra under the National Theater of Korea, will hold a concert at Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul on Wednesday, under the banner theme of "War and Peace."
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak in Seoul and the adjacent cities, the concert will be closed to the general public but will be recorded to be streamed online at a later date.
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art also plans to hold a special art exhibition on the Korean War, titled "Unflattening," at its Seoul gallery. The exhibition brings together artworks, such as photography and art installations, touching on topics related to wars, including prisoners of war and genocide.
The museum will operate a virtual gallery from June 25, with the physical opening of the exhibition to be decided depending on the virus situation.
The National Museum of Korea also announced a special exhibition, titled "The Museum & The War," to be held from June 25-Sept. 13, focusing on national treasures that were preserved from the war. Various historical records related to the Korean War will also be on display.
The Korean Film Archive (KFA) plans to stream "A Bouquet of Three Thousand People" by late South Korean director Shin Kyeong-gyun, the oldest Korean film to have been produced during the Korean War, and seven short films, including "Believe it or Not" by Park Chang-kyong, which deals with topics related to the Korean War.
The films will be made available on KFA's website from June 30-July 13.
Remembrance events will also be held in South Korean cultural centers across the globe. Around 20 events have been scheduled from now until the end of October in 18 Korean cultural centers in nine countries that participated in the Korean War, including Turkey, India and Belgium.
