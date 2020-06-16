Banks' loan delinquency rate up in April
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in April from a month earlier, data showed Tuesday.
The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.40 percent at the end of April, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
But compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.08 percentage point, it said.
The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies also rose 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.50 percent in April, while that for loans to households edged up 0.02 percentage point on-month to 0.29 percent, according to the data.
