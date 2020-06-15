(LEAD) Seoul stocks sink almost 5 pct on another looming wave of virus outbreak
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks sank almost 5 percent amid rising concerns of a second wave of the new coronavirus pandemic, extending their losing streak to a third consecutive session and dashing hopes for a sharp rebound in the global economy. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,030.82, down 101.48 points, or 4.76 percent, the sharpest fall since March 23. Trading volume was high at about 1.06 billion shares worth some 18.02 trillion won (US$14.8 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 837 to 55.
Individuals raked in a net 1.24 trillion won, while foreigners sold off a net 474.4 billion won, extending their selling streak to a fifth session. Institutions offloaded a net 764.6 billion won.
The KOSPI's plunge came amid rising woes over a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of the global economic reopening.
"Investor sentiment seems to have worsened over concerns of a second wave of COVID-19, particularly in the U.S. and China," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
The number of new cases is declining in New York, but steeply rising in some 20 other states, including Florida, Texas and California, analysts said.
China is also bracing for resurgence in new virus cases. Beijing closed its largest grocery supply center after dozens of new infections were traced to the location.
The United States and China are South Korea's two largest trade partners.
Most large caps closed lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics tumbled 4.59 percent to 49,900 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 3.76 percent to 82,000 won.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics advanced 0.37 percent to 808,000 won, while Celltrion fell 7.90 percent to 274,000 won.
The country's No.1 automaker Hyundai Motor plunged 6.28 percent to 97,000 won, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors down 8 percent to 32,200 won.
Internet portal giant Naver shed 4.34 percent to 231,500 won, and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis plummeted 9.22 percent to 187,000 won.
Leading steelmaker POSCO dipped 6.17 percent to 175,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,216.00 won against the U.S. dollar, down 12.20 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 1.3 basis points to 0.854 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 1.2 basis points to 1.082 percent.
