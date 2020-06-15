Retirement not on mind of football legend taking coaching course
PAJU, South Korea, June 15 (Yonhap) -- He may have signed up for a coaching certification course in the middle of his 23rd professional football season, but Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker Lee Dong-gook insisted Monday that he's focused on continuing his playing career.
Lee reported to the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, just nort of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, on Monday to begin his course for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) "A" coaching certificate.
Holders of the A certificate may serve as an assistant coach on a national team or a club in the K League 1 or the K League 2.
At 41, Lee is the oldest active player in the top-flight K League 1 this season. But he hasn't slowed down a bit, having scored four goals this season to lead all South Korean players. He is also the league's career scoring leader with 228 goals and counting.
When the word got out last week that Lee would miss two Jeonbuk matches to complete his certification course, it fueled speculation that Lee was about to retire and move into coaching. The course runs through June 24, and Lee will not be available Tuesday against Pohang Steelers or Sunday against Gwangju FC.
Lee told reporters at the NFC, though, that his immediate focus is on playing.
"I signed up for this course because I felt it would help my playing career," he said. "I felt this would be an opportunity for me to learn about what coaches think and what they want from players."
Asked if he'd be willing to become a player-coach, Lee said, "I don't think that position even exists in our league. I am not thinking about that at all."
Lee admitted he was disappointed that he'll have to sit out two matches just when he's rounding into form -- three of his four goals have come in the past two matches -- but said he will try to make the most of this learning opportunity.
There will be two certification courses this year. After the June course, the second two-week course is scheduled for November. All candidates must pass practical and theory exams and must also write a dissertation.
Of the 24 participants, Lee and Choi Hyo-jin of the second-tier club Jeonnam Dragons are the only active players. The rest are active coaches.
