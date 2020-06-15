(LEAD) Ruling party elects standing committee heads in unilateral voting
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) went it alone and elected the chairmen of the National Assembly's six key standing committees without the main opposition party Monday after bipartisan negotiations fizzled out.
Convening a full-floor assembly session, the DP and minor parties elected six DP lawmakers to head six out of the total 18 parliamentary standing committees without the participation of the main opposition United Future Party (UFP).
Since the new term started on May 30, the National Assembly has been at a standstill as the two rival parties couldn't agree on how to distribute the 18 committee chairmen posts.
Both parties sought to take the legislation and judiciary committee, the gateway to the final plenary session.
As weeks-long bipartisan negotiations yielded no results, the DP, which controls 176 out of the 300 assembly seats, pushed ahead with the voting to elect the chairmen of the six committees, including those on finance, foreign affairs, health and defense affairs.
In protest, UFP lawmakers boycotted the voting and picketed outside of the main assembly hall.
"Today is the day when (the politics of negotiations at) the National Assembly disappeared from history and one-party dictatorship began," UFP floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young said at the opening of the session before walking out.
Joo later offered to step down as UFP's floor leader, holding himself accountable for failing to counter the voting.
"Having had to form some of the standing committees without a bipartisan agreement, I am very regretful and sorry," National Assembly Speaker Rep. Park Byeong-seug said before tabling the vote.
DP is planning to get the National Assembly started right away to process a number of important pending bills, including a government proposal of the third COVID-19 response extra budget worth 35.3 trillion won (US$29 billion).
The extra budget bill is unlikely to win early parliamentary approval, as the DP is seeking, with the parliamentary committee on budget and accounts, the key committee in charge of budget examination, yet to be created amid the bipartisan wrangling.
In the Monday voting, four-term DP lawmaker Rep. Yun Ho-jung was elected to the chairmanship of the legislation and judiciary committee and two other DP representatives, Yoon Hu-duk and Song Young-gil were elected to head the finance and foreign affairs committees, respectively.
