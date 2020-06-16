Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- It is time for two Koreas to seek breakthrough in relations: President Moon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party alone elects 6 committee chairmen, opposition UFP calls it 'dictatorship' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party alone elects committee chairmen, opposition strongly protests (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party goes ahead electing 6 committee chairmen alone, politics of cooperation stops (Segye Times)
-- 'Super' ruling party ends up with legislation and judiciary committee (Chosun Ilbo)
-- With 176 seats, ruling party alone elects committee chairmen (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party alone elects 6 committee chairmen, parliament derailed (Hankyoreh)
-- Big ruling party running alone, electing committee chairmen without opposition party for 1st time in 53 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Doosan's cash cow 'Infracore' put up for sale (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Transfer tax to be levied on all stock exchanges from 2023 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon reiterates call on North to uphold inter-Korean agreements (Korea Herald)
-- Moon urges Kim to return to talks (Korea Times)
-- 20 years after first summit, Moon says give peace a chance (Korea JoongAng Daily)
