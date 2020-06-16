(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 16)
How to defuse tensions
South Korea should prepare for all possibilities
President Moon Jae-in took the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the June 15 Joint Declaration to remind North Korea that it must not revert to the past era of confrontation by cutting off communication and raising tensions. Twenty years ago, the then-South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, signed the declaration to promote national reconciliation in the first-ever inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.
"The direction is clear. The South and the North should steadily move forward, step by step, with optimistic conviction, for reconciliation, peace and unification, like the swirling river that eventually flows to the sea," President Moon said. His remarks were apparently aimed at urging the North to stop making threats against the South and return to dialogue.
The President was cautious not to provoke Pyongyang. But he gave the impression that the liberal government was giving a lukewarm response to a series of recent threats by the North, including military action.
Critics question if Moon is capable of dealing with the North's hostile moves and military threats toward the South. His stressing of inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation is in stark contrast to the North's harsh rhetoric and verbal threats.
His policy of active engagement with the North is now being put to a major test. How can he persuade Pyongyang to come back to the negotiating table to discuss ways of easing tensions and restarting the stalled peace process on the peninsula?
As things stand now, Moon finds it hard to appease the North Korean leadership, including Kim Yo-jong, sister of Kim Jong-un and first vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, who is leading the charge against the South. On Monday, the party's mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, kept up the bellicosity, saying, "Relentless retaliatory actions will continue."
It appears to be useless for Moon to vow to resolve the "uncomfortable and difficult problems" facing the two Koreas through dialogue and compromise. Yet he went out of his way to plead with the North to move toward peace and co-prosperity by implementing the April 27 Panmunjeom Declaration and the Sept. 19 Pyongyang Joint Declaration that were announced during his summits with Kim Jong-un in 2018.
It is deplorable that the North is showing no intention of ending its hostile stance to resume dialogue. Thus inter-Korean relations are expected to deteriorate further down the road without any breakthrough in the deadlocked nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
Against the backdrop, President Moon should prepare for all possibilities. He needs to consider sending a special emissary to Pyongyang to break out of the deadlock. It is important to step up international cooperation to solve the Korean issue peacefully.
One option is to ask China, the sole ally of North Korea, to exert influence over Pyongyang to prevent it from going back to square one, and to resume dialogue with the South and the U.S. It is also necessary for Seoul to work more closely with Washington to prod Kim to avoid any miscalculations.
