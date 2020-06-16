Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 June 16, 2020
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/19 Sunny 0
Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 0
Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 31/18 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 30/19 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/20 Cloudy 20
Daegu 31/19 Sunny 0
Busan 27/19 Cloudy 20
(END)