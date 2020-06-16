Seoul stocks rally late Tuesday Morning on Fed's bond-purchasing plan
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks spiked by more than 4 percent late Tuesday morning as investors cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve's asset-buying plan, leading to a trading halt at the main bourse.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 84.46 points, or 4.16 percent, to 2,115.28 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI kept up the bullish run, bucking concerns of a second wave of the new coronavirus that spread from the United States and China since last week.
Bourse operator Korea Exchange (KRX) halted stock trading for five minutes, as the KOSPI 200 futures index surged 5.05 percent from the previous session.
The market's rally is largely attributed to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start purchasing a "broad and diversified portfolio" of corporate bonds.
The plan is part of the Fed's quantitative easing project to ensure companies can borrow through the bond market amid the COVID-19 fallout.
The Fed's move led to an overnight Wall Street rally, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 157.62 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 24,474.12 on Monday (New York time). The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 finished up 1.43 percent and 0.83 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 3.81 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 3.41 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics added 0.12 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem soaring 9.46 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,206.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 9.35 won from the previous session's close.
