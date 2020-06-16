Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #Icheon

High school teacher tests positive, school shuts down

15:24 June 16, 2020

ICHEON, South Korea, June 16 (Yonhap) -- A high school teacher in the suburban city of Icheon has tested positive for the new coronavirus, city authorities said Tuesday, prompting the school to shut down and run screening tests for students and faculty.

The 28-year-old who teaches at Icheon Jeil High School in Icheon, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, had shown symptoms, such as muscle pain and fever, before testing positive for the infectious virus, according to city officials.

The school has temporarily shut down. Health authorities have set up a screening center at the school and are conducting virus checks on around 1,130 school faculty members and students.

The teacher is known to have commuted from the eastern Seoul ward of Gangdong to the school in Gyeonggi Province.

In precautionary measures against the virus, the government had suspended in-person classes at elementary, middle and high schools, and run online classes.

In a procedure involving four phases, students returned to schools between May and June as new infections appeared to be slowing.

The composite image shows people waiting to be checked for the new coronavirus at screening centers in South Korea. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK