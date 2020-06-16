N.K. paper insists the country has no coronavirus cases
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media outlets claimed Tuesday that the new coronavirus has not hit the communist country, six months after the virus first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan and later spread throughout the world.
The Minju Joson, the newspaper of the North's cabinet, said that "not a single person has been infected with the coronavirus in our country as a result of strict measures against the virus and an orderly nationwide system that reached all sectors of society from the capital to the provinces."
The paper then called on its people to abide by stricter virus measures, saying the increase in the number of infections in countries that have eased such measures too early shows that "even the slightest laxity can lead to major consequences."
The Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, also warned its people to stay cautious amid the protracted fight to prevent an outbreak, saying "laxity is the greatest enemy."
In late January, North Korea declared the launch of a national emergency system against the new coronavirus, calling such preventive efforts a "political matter" that could determine the fate of the country.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has taken relatively drastic and swift measures, tightening its quarantine and opening schools after months of delay.
