(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more details throughout)
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have blown up the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, military sources said Tuesday, after warning of action against South Korea in propaganda leaflets.
Smoke was seen and an explosion was heard from the region earlier in the day, the military sources said, adding they are trying to determine exactly what happened.
On Saturday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, warned that South Korea will witness, before long, a "tragic scene of the useless North-South joint liaison office completely collapsed."
The North has been lashing out at the South for failing to stop defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border via balloons.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)