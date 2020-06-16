Tensions rising in border areas over anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The number of police officers deployed to South Korean border areas has doubled this week, as tensions are mounting there over civic activists' pledges to send anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets over the border, officials said Tuesday.
According to the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency, about 800 police officers in 10 companies are currently deployed in major launching sites for North-bound balloons carrying leaflets and other materials, in Paju and Yeoncheon, about 30 and 50 kilometers, respectively, north of Seoul.
The number of police officers doubled from last week in the leaflet launching sites, including the Imjingak Pavilion resort and Unification Park, both in Paju, and Hanul Madang park in Yeoncheon, the agency said.
Defectors and anti-Pyongyang activists have sent a large number of leaflets and materials via giant balloons criticizing the communist regime and its leader Kim Jong-un. The balloons often contain US$1 bills, rice and USB memory sticks to get more North Koreans to pick up the leaflets.
The larger police presence came after the provincial government of Gyeonggi, which surrounds Seoul, recently said it will thoroughly block any attempt to send anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border by designating parts of its border areas as off-limits danger zones.
South Korea's central government also vowed to ban such campaigns through legislation after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, and other Pyongyang officials have repeatedly condemned such leafleting as a hostile act running counter to inter-Korean peace agreements.
Anti-Pyongyang activist groups have criticized the authorities' crackdown plans.
Fighters For a Free North Korea, an anti-Pyongyang civic group run by defectors from the North, has vowed to send about 1 million leaflets denouncing the Kim Jong-un regime across the border by balloons or drones before and after the June 25 anniversary of the Korean War.
The group has reportedly secured enough hydrogen gas to float 10 balloons, putting the police force on a 24-hour standby mode. Indeed, police discovered 20 hydrogen gas cylinders, presumed to have been hidden by an activist group, at a location in Paju last Thursday.
Adding to the tension in the border regions, local residents and resident groups have issued a series of statements denouncing the planned distribution of anti-Pyongyang leaflets from their communities.
Most of them said the leafleting campaign has threatened their livelihoods as well as peace on the Korean Peninsula. Residents and civic groups in Paju, for instance, plan to hold a gathering at Unification Park on Monday to call for ending all attempts to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets and materials across the border.
