Cheong Wa Dae convenes top security meeting on N. Korea's demolition of liaison office

16:59 June 16, 2020

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae convened an emergency meeting of top security officials Tuesday, hours after North Korea demolished the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong.

The National Security Council meeting was set to open at 5 p.m.

According to the defense and unification ministries, North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong at 2:49 p.m.

The explosion took place three days after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, warned that the North will demolish the "useless" communication office in protest of Seoul's "failure" to stop activists from sending anti-North Korean leaflets to the country.

Smoke rises from North Korea's border town of Kaesong on June 16, 2020, as North Korea, according to the unification ministry, blew up the inter-Korean liaison office there in protest over South Korean activists' anti-regime leaflet campaign, in this photo provided by a Yonhap reader. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

