Slumping Kiwoom Heroes' slugger Park Byung-ho to stay in No. 2 spot for now
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- There are different ways in which baseball managers try to help struggling hitters. They can give them a breather here and there, or they can send them down in the batting order.
Kiwoom Heroes' skipper Son Hyuk decided to insert his slumping cleanup hitter Park Byung-ho into the No. 2 spot in his lineup, hoping the move will serve multiple purposes: to ease the burden on Park's shoulders and to give the Heroes' middling lineup a jolt at the top.
"I think he looks more relaxed at the plate," Son said in his pregame media availability Tuesday before hosting the Lotte Giants at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "He's been trying to keep things light in the dugout, too."
Park has started the last four games as No. 2 hitter, and has batted 3-for-15 with a home run and five RBIs. The sample size is admittedly small, and Park is still only putting up an uncharacteristic .202 and an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of 729. He is last in batting average among 58 qualified hitters. The two-time 50-homer man, who has seven home runs in 36 games this year, entered this season with a lifetime OPS of .977.
But Son has liked what he has seen so far -- enough that he'll keep Park in place for the time being.
"I think it's important for him to feel comfortable. When he wasn't producing from the cleanup spot, he was putting a lot of pressure on himself," Son said. "Batting No. 2, he can just think about trying to set the table for the guys hitting behind him."
The two batters behind Park are two of the very best in the KBO: outfielder Lee Jung-hoo, who's tearing up the league to the tune of a .362/.427/.609 line, and shortstop Kim Ha-seong, who's bounced back after a slow start to slash .348/.444/.609 in June.
Last year, then-Kiwoom manager Jang Jung-suk experimented with putting Park in the No. 2 spot during preseason. The decision was based more on an analytically-oriented approach than on rejuvenating a slumping hitter. Park apparently wasn't too pleased with it and he never appeared in the No. 2 spot in the regular season.
"It's a much different situation this year," said Son, who took over as skipper before this season. "Our hitting coach also felt it might be good for Byung-ho to hit second, and I think it has helped him mentally."
The Heroes will need production from Park even more now, because they haven't filled their foreign hitter spot after releasing Taylor Motter on May 30.
The Heroes explored acquiring former KBO hitter Carlos Peguero, but his former club, LG Twins, still reserve rights to the Dominican hitter. That means Peguero can't sign with another KBO club without the Twins' consent, and the Twins said they'd like to keep Peguero in their back pocket.
"I just want someone who can hit," Son said. "I know the front office is working hard to get a deal done."
