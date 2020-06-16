Postponed int'l Olympic meeting in Seoul rescheduled for Oct. 2021

The ANOC General Assembly is an annual gathering of 206 national Olympic committees. The KSOC had planned to use that occasion to promote its bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics with North Korea. KSOC President Lee Kee-heung once talked about organizing a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, along with international sports leaders, near the 38th parallel border during the ANOC General Assembly.

