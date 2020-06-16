Kaesong office blowup dampens hopes for inter-Korean economic zone
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The explosion of an inter-Korean liaison office by North Korea is causing South Korean businesses that have long anticipated a resumption of the Kaesong Industrial Complex to reassess the situation.
After expressing anger over the sending of propaganda leaflets by South Korean activists, the North demolished the office in the afternoon.
Many business leaders expressed worries that the destruction may be followed by the removal of production equipment in the complex whose operation were suspended in February 2016 by the South as well as facilities that are still in place at Mount Kumgang, where tours have been halted since 2008.
"The news burst our bubble that the complex may resume under the Moon Jae-in administration," said Chung Ki-sup, who leads a business association that consists of 124 South Korean companies with factories in the complex.
He also was concerned over the possibility the complex could completely shut down.
Businessmen have been looking forward to resumption of operations at the complex despite the North's move to freeze their asset in the complex. They believed that headway in inter-Korean relations would be a catalyst for the resumption of work at the industrial park.
Reflecting this desire, many businessmen called on the South's National Assembly to make a law banning civic groups from sending leaflets criticizing North Korea's leader.
They also urged the government to follow through on all inter-Korean agreements that have been made since 2000.
"If the complex shuts down, it is unclear what will happen to my assets in Kaesong," a business person said on condition of anonymity.
Concerns are looming large in his mind that he might not be able to seek compensation for his asset because inter-Korean relations have worsened, he added.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)