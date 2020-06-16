U.S. in close coordination with S. Korea after N.K. destruction of liaison office: official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains in close coordination with South Korea after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets, a senior U.S. government official said Tuesday.
The North destroyed the office in its border city of Kaesong earlier Tuesday, heightening its demonstration of anger over South Korean activists' flying of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the country.
"We are aware that North Korea destroyed the liaison office in Kaesong and remain in close coordination with our Republic of Korea Allies," the official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity, referring to South Korea by its official name.
North Korea has threatened its southern neighbor for days, vowing to cut off all communication lines and possibly take military action.
Earlier Tuesday, the North's military said it is reviewing plans to reenter border areas that were previously disarmed under inter-Korean agreements.
