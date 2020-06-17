(LEAD) U.S. urges N. Korea to refrain from 'counterproductive actions'
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The United States urges North Korea to refrain from "further counterproductive actions," a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday, after the communist nation blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets.
The North destroyed the office in its border city of Kaesong earlier Tuesday, following through with its threats over defectors' flying of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the country.
"The United States fully supports the ROK's efforts on inter-Korean relations and urges the DPRK to refrain from further counterproductive actions," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency, using the acronyms for the official names of South Korea, the Republic of Korea; and North Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
North Korea has threatened its southern neighbor for days, vowing to cut off all communication lines and possibly take military action.
"We are aware that North Korea destroyed the liaison office in Kaesong and remain in close coordination with our Republic of Korea Allies," a senior U.S. government official told Yonhap earlier.
Earlier Tuesday, the North's military said it is reviewing plans to reenter border areas that were previously disarmed under inter-Korean agreements.
