N. Korea's army to renter Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday that its army will reenter border areas of Kaesong and Mount Kumgang, disarmed under inter-Korean agreements, in the latest action against South Korea over the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.
The General Staff of the Korean People's Army said that North Korea will also resume "all kinds of regular military exercises" near the inter-Korean border in an apparent move to abolish a tension-reduction military deal the two Koreas signed in 2018.
The North also "flatly" rejected South Korea's offer to send special envoys to defuse tensions, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
