07:24 June 17, 2020

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation falls (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea abruptly blows up liaison office, symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation collapses (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea detonates symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation (Donga Ilbo)
-- 3 days after warning, N. Korea blows up liaison office in Kaesong (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea blows up Kaesong liaison office, Cheong Wa Dae says all responsibility rests with North (Segye Times)
-- Symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation for Moon administration blown up (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un blows up Panmunjom Declaration (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea blows up Kaesong liaison office, Cheong Wa Dae laments losing hope for peace (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea blows up liaison office, Panmunjom Declaration turns to ashes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Doosan's cash cow 'Infracore' put up for sale (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Transfer tax to be levied on all stock exchanges from 2023 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- NK demolishes liaison office, experts warn of further action (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea blows up liaison office with South (Korea Times)
-- North detonates liaison office in Kaesong (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

