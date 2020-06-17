(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 17)

The liaison office in Kaesong was a tangible symbol of improved relations ardently sought by the Moon Jae-in administration over the last three years. An existing office for inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation in the compound was renovated after the first summit between Moon and Kim Jong-un in 2018 and reopened as a liaison office later that year. However, international sanctions were not lifted due to North Korea's reluctance to denuclearize. Pyongyang cut off all communication channels with Seoul after blaming South Korea for the dispatch of propaganda leaflets by North Korean defectors across the border.