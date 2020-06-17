Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open flat on escalating inter-Korean tensions

09:44 June 17, 2020

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened almost flat Wednesday amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, bucking overnight Wall Street gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.25 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,136.80 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

North Korea said Wednesday that it will redeploy troops to two inter-Korean business zones near the border and reinstall border guard posts.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office, a symbol of the two Korea's peace efforts.

The Bank of Korea said Pyongyang's moves are expected to have a limited influence on the financial market.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.77 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 1.41 percent.

Internet giant Naver gained 1.23 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics spiked 1.57 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem advanced 3.79 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,235.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.65 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

