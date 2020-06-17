Jeju Island to offer night bus tour this summer
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The southern resort island of Jeju is set to begin a night bus tour this week as part of an effort to revitalize its tourism industry battered by the coronavirus outbreak.
The tour bus will run from June 19 to Oct 3, between 6:30 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. once every Friday and Saturday, covering tourist attractions in downtown and coastal areas, the Jeju Tourism Association said Wednesday.
It will also run on Thursdays from July 2 to Oct. 1 to meet growing demand during the peak season.
The course begins at Jeju International Airport and covers IhoTewoo lighthouse, Dodubong, Eoyeong coastal road, Sanjicheon and the Dongmun traditional market.
The locations feature photogenic spots, local food, a mesmerizing sunset and a night view of the island.
The program will provide entertainment, including music, nighttime trekking, a picnic and performance at the beach and a night bazaar, according to the association.
Participants are required to make online reservations in advance, a measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Those who do not wear face masks or have temperatures exceeding 37.3 C will not be allowed to board the bus.
Hand sanitizers will be placed on the vehicles, and each traveler will be made to sit within the space of two seats.
Jeju, one of the nation's most popular tourism destinations, has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

