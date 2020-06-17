Go to Contents
Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon

11:16 June 17, 2020

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in strongly condemned the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday for her "rude and senseless" criticism of Moon.

It also criticized Pyongyang for disclosing Seoul's unannounced offer to dispatch a special presidential envoy in efforts to diffuse tensions on the peninsula.

"We won't tolerate the North's unreasonable words and acts anymore," Yoon Do-han, Cheong Wa Dae's senior secretary for public communication, warned in a statement.

In her latest statement issued earlier in the day, Kim hit out at Moon for his speech on inter-Korean relations earlier this week on the 20th anniversary of the historic Seoul-Pyongyang summit. Moon reaffirmed his unswerving commitment to a pair of 2018 summit deals with the North and called on its sitting leader not to reverse it.

She described Moon's comments as "shameless sophistry" and ridiculed his view.

Yoon Do-han, Cheong Wa Dae's senior secretary for public communication, in a file photo (Yonhap)

