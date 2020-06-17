Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in strongly condemned the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday for her "rude and senseless" criticism of Moon.
It also criticized Pyongyang for disclosing Seoul's unannounced offer to dispatch a special presidential envoy in efforts to diffuse tensions on the peninsula.
"We won't tolerate the North's unreasonable words and acts anymore," Yoon Do-han, Cheong Wa Dae's senior secretary for public communication, warned in a statement.
In her latest statement issued earlier in the day, Kim hit out at Moon for his speech on inter-Korean relations earlier this week on the 20th anniversary of the historic Seoul-Pyongyang summit. Moon reaffirmed his unswerving commitment to a pair of 2018 summit deals with the North and called on its sitting leader not to reverse it.
She described Moon's comments as "shameless sophistry" and ridiculed his view.
