Seoul stocks trade lower late Wed. morning on rising inter-Korean tensions
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning amid rising political friction between the two Koreas, bucking signs of a global economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.97 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,126.08 as of 11:20 a.m.
Following the previous session's stellar 4.76 percent gain, the market suffered choppy trading in the morning session amid growing investor concerns over Pyongyang's escalating hostility against the South.
North Korea said Wednesday that it will redeploy troops to two inter-Korean business zones near the border and reinstall border guard posts.
The inter-Korean tensions have been running high since Tuesday, when Pyongyang destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office, a symbol of the two Korea's peace efforts.
The Bank of Korea said Pyongyang's moves are expected to have a limited influence on the financial market.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC), the South's highest financial decision maker, also said there will be a limited impact from the current inter-Korean situation.
The KOSPI's fall came amid an overnight rise on Wall Street.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 562.82 points, or 2.04 percent, to close at 26,289.98 on Tuesday (New York time). A 17.7 percent jump in the U.S. retail sales in May from a month ago -- more than double experts' estimates -- led the gains.
In Seoul, most large caps traded in negative terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 0.23 percent.
Internet giant Naver gained 1.44 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics fell 0.73 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem advanced 0.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,216.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 9.35 won from the previous session's close.
