POSCO, Hyundai Steel create 100 bln-won fund for smaller firms
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's two largest steelmakers, have created a combined 100 billion-won (US$82 million) fund to help smaller steel companies hit hard by the coronavirus, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
The fund will be used to extend up to 1 billion won with low interest to each struggling smaller steel company, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
POSCO and Hyundai Steel chipped in 71.4 billion won and 28.6 billion won for the fund, respectively.
The move could help ease a credit crunch of smaller steel companies and comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp decline in global steel demand.
POSCO has said it expects a tough business environment to persist due to the coronavirus outbreak.
