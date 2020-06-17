LPGA stars set to compete at 2nd major of S. Korean tour

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young is one of a handful of LPGA stars who will take the field at the 34th Kia Motors Korea Women's Open Golf Championship, which will run from Thursday to Sunday at Bears Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. It's the second major of the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) season, which resumed last month with the first major, KLPGA Championship, following a five-month pause brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

