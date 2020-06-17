KAI promotes Korean-made aircraft to ambassadors from 16 countries
SACHEON, South Korea, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co., South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, on Wednesday promoted Korean-made aircraft to ambassadors from 16 countries as it strives to increase exports.
The promotion comes on the sidelines of a signing event to have Korean companies hire foreign workers from the 16 countries, KAI said in a statement.
KAI has signed an agreement with a local government and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK) to hire foreigners from the 16 nations under the HRDK's employment permit system (EPS) in Sacheon, 440 kilometers south of Seoul.
Under the EPS, workers from 16 countries which have purchased Korean-made aircraft will be given an equal treatment in terms of wages and other benefits at a Korean company, the statement said.
The 16 countries include China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines.
Ambassadors and officials from the 16 countries attended the promotional event held at KAI's headquarters here. KAI focused on promoting the Surion (KUH-1) transport utility helicopter.
KAI has exported a total of 148 trainer jets worth US$3.1 billion -- 64 T-50 advanced trainer jets worth $2.4 billion and 84 KT-1 basic trainer jets worth $700 million -- to countries, such as Indonesia, Iraq, Thailand, Turkey, Peru and the Philippines since its foundation in 1999.
