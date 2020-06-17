KT joins hands with real estate investor for Uzbek data center biz
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunications firm, said Wednesday it has joined hands with the country's top real estate investor to seek internet data center (IDC) business opportunities in Uzbekistan.
Under the partnership with Igis Asset Management Co., KT will provide its know-how and technology solutions in the IDC business. Igis Asset Management will be responsible for raising funds and assessing the feasibility of business projects, according to KT.
The two sides also agreed to explore IDC business opportunities in other countries.
KT said it expects promising IDC business opportunities in Uzbekistan after checking the possibility with a demonstration service through East Telecom LLC last year.
