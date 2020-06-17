Go to Contents
Moon meets former unification ministers to discuss N. Korea

16:48 June 17, 2020

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in held a luncheon meeting Wednesday with a group of former unification ministers to discuss deepening troubles in inter-Korean ties, his office said.

During the two-hour meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, Moon listened to their opinions on South-North relations, according to Cheong Wa Dae deputy spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan.

Luncheon attendees included Lim Dong-won, Park Jae-kyu, Jeong Se-hyun and Lee Jong-seok, who at different times led the ministry handling Seoul-Pyongyang relations. Also present were Moon Chung-in, a special security adviser to the president, former lawmaker Park Jie-won and Koh Yu-hwan, head of the Korea Institute for National Unification.

Yoon did not provide details of their discussions, and the schedule of the luncheon was not announced in advance.

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

The session came as the North is escalating tensions on the peninsula with a string of threats and provocative steps, including the demolition of a joint liaison office in its border city of Kaesong.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, Seoul's point man on Pyongyang, announced a decision to step down to take responsibility for the failure to improve relations between the two sides. He also cited the need to create the mood for a turnaround in Seoul-Pyongyang ties.

Speaking to reporters, a Cheong Wa Dae official would not confirm whether or when Moon will accept his resignation offer.

"We will let you know as soon as a decision is made," the official said.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

