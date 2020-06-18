Retail giants' Q2 profits tipped to more than halve over pandemic: poll

The combined operating profits of Lotte Shopping Co., Shinsegae Inc., E-Mart Inc. and Hyundai Department Store Co. are estimated to be 60.3 billion won (US$50 million) in the April-June period, compared with 180.4 billion won a year earlier, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.

