Korean-language dailies

-- Cheong Wa Dae says, 'No tolerance,' escalating tensions on Korean Peninsula (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae vows not to tolerate, military confrontation reaching climax (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korean presidential office turns to hard-line policy toward Pyongyang (Donga Ilbo)

-- N.K. calls Moon 'shameless,' Cheong Wa Dae hits back with 'rude' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Two Koreas go into war of words, 'shameless,' 'rude' (Segye Times)

-- President Moon says he's disappointed with N. Korea's senseless act (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Moon calls for patience even after N. Korea's explosion, blunt remarks (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Two Koreas go head-to-head (Hankyoreh)

-- Seoul aware of N.K. plan to explode liaison office in Kaesong three days earlier (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't tightens loan regulations in bid to cool rising home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Stricter lending rules to be applied in Seoul and vicinities (Korea Economic Daily)

