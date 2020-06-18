Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cheong Wa Dae says, 'No tolerance,' escalating tensions on Korean Peninsula (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae vows not to tolerate, military confrontation reaching climax (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korean presidential office turns to hard-line policy toward Pyongyang (Donga Ilbo)
-- N.K. calls Moon 'shameless,' Cheong Wa Dae hits back with 'rude' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Two Koreas go into war of words, 'shameless,' 'rude' (Segye Times)
-- President Moon says he's disappointed with N. Korea's senseless act (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon calls for patience even after N. Korea's explosion, blunt remarks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Two Koreas go head-to-head (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul aware of N.K. plan to explode liaison office in Kaesong three days earlier (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't tightens loan regulations in bid to cool rising home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Stricter lending rules to be applied in Seoul and vicinities (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul hits back at Pyongyang, warns of consequences (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea likely to cancel military accord as next step (Korea Times)
-- Blue House tells Kim's sister to stop being 'senseless' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)