(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 18)

It would be hard to dispute that the North's intention is to pressure the South into persuading the United States to ease international sanctions. Reports indicate that the North's economic woes are deepening without a let-up in the international sanctions or progress on inter-Korean exchanges. Pundits are also watching to see whether the North is attempting to buttress the status of Kim Yo-jong, the first vice department director of the Workers' Party Central Committee. She has been repeatedly speaking on behalf of Kim Jong-un, who has not been seen lately.