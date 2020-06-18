(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 18)

Following the demolition Tuesday of the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong, North Korea on Wednesday declared it would break the Sept. 19 military agreement between South and North Korea signed in 2018. Pyongyang threatened to redeploy troops to the Kaesong Industrial Complex, a tourism resort on Mt. Kumgang and the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). It also warned that it will resume military drills on the West Sea and dispatch its own propaganda leaflets to South Korea. Such threats are nothing but blackmail to turn the clock back to the tense relations from before the June 15th South-North Joint Declaration in 2000.