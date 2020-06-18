Drug safety agency revokes permit for Medytox's 3 botulinum toxin products
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's drug safety watchdog on Thursday revoked the permit for three botulinum toxin products produced by Medytox, the country's leading player, to produce and sell them as they were made using an unapproved ingredient and the company fabricated related documents.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety also ordered Medytox to recall the three botulinum toxin products, which come in bottles of 50 units, 100 units and 150 units of Meditoxin.
The botulinum toxin products are effective in treating various muscle spasms, overactive muscle diseases and facial wrinkles.
