Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kia Carnival #rendering

Kia unveils renderings of new Carnival minivan

09:17 June 18, 2020

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, unveiled renderings of its all-new Carnival minivan on Thursday ahead of its domestic launch in the third quarter.

The fourth-generation Carnival comes with a dynamic radiator grille and a bold side character line that runs the length of the car, the company said in a statement.

At the rear, the side character line trails into the back and merges with the rear lamp graphics. The roof has a bit of a fastback look, ending at the trunk lid, it said.

Kia did not provide further details on the new Carnival model.

The Carnival is one of Kia's bestselling models, and over 2 million Carnival units have been sold in global markets since its debut in 1998.

This rendering, provided by Kia Motors on June 18, 2020, shows the all-new Carnival minivan to be released in the domestic market in the third quarter. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK