Without gate revenue during pandemic, KBO clubs nearing breaking point

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- When the 2020 professional baseball season in South Korea opened on May 5 without fans in the stands due to coronavirus concerns, the initial hope was that teams would be able to open their gates within a month or so. The number of cases had been falling steadily to the point where it became safe enough for pro sports to begin, and if the level could be maintained for a few more weeks, then surely it would be safe for spectators to start attending games.