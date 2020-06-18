KBO's two worst teams make 1-for-1 trade

Ro is rejoining the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and traded him to the Kia Tigers in 2015. The 29-year-old speedster then went to the Wyverns in an eight-player trade in 2017, and posted his most productive season in 2018. He batted .313/.383/.431 that year while stealing 25 bases. He also set career highs with eight home runs, 21 doubles, eight triples and 53 RBIs.