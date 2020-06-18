Seoul stocks down late Thur. morning on coronavirus scare
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares continued to trade lower late Thursday morning amid concerns of a second wave of the new coronavirus and its global economic fallout.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.25 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,129.80 as of 11:20 a.m.
The drop was largely attributed to the flaring number of COVID-19 infections in China and the United States, the two largest trade partners of South Korea.
Seven states in the U.S., including Texas, Florida and Oklahoma, posted record highs in either daily or weekly average new infections on Wednesday (U.S. time).
Amid fears of a resurgence in infections, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 170.37 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 26,119.61.
Virus tolls also flared in China's capital city this week.
The communist state is said to have so far suspended more than 60 percent of flights to Beijing, while closing down schools and tightening social distancing measures.
The escalating inter-Korean tensions also added to investor concerns.
Most large caps traded in negative terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.38 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipping 0.92 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics fell 1.70 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem down 0.71 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,214.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.55 won from the previous session's close.
