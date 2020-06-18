Defense chief warns of strong responses to N.K. provocations
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will respond strongly without wavering if North Korea undertakes military provocations, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Thursday, amid heightened tensions in the wake of bellicose threats from Pyongyang.
Tensions were running high on the Korean Peninsula, as North Korea threatened to thwart all joint projects and launch military action against what it called an enemy, citing the South's failure to stop defectors from sending leaflets criticizing its leader across the border.
On Tuesday, the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, a symbol of reconciliation and an achievement of the Panmunjom Declaration by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.
"Our military takes the current situation gravely. We will maintain a firm defense readiness posture while managing the situation in a stable manner in order to prevent the situation from escalating into a military crisis," Jeong said in his congratulatory remarks during a luncheon with ambassadors of 22 countries that participated in the 1950-53 Korean War.
"But if North Korea finally conducts military provocations, we will respond strongly without wavering," he stressed.
Jeong then asked for the international community's continued support for South Korea in its efforts for peace and prosperity on the peninsula.
Thursday's event, hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries, was meant to express gratitude for the nations that fought the Korean War under the U.N. flag. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the war.
"I deeply appreciate the noble sacrifice and commitment of veterans who brought the light of hope at a desperate moment for Korea," Jeong said. "We will remember your glorious names forever."
To repay veterans for their role, South Korea has launched diverse projects, such as providing face masks amid the global new coronavirus pandemic, and such efforts will be further expanded, the minister stated.
"If the domestic COVID-19 situation stabilizes further, we will proactively review additional support (with medical supplies) to the veterans," Jeong said. "We will further strengthen exchanges and cooperation to continue the relationship forged in blood with your nations."
Around 1.95 million people from 22 countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada and Turkey, took part in the three-year war, including six countries that extended medical support. Of them, 37,902 were killed and 103,460 wounded.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)