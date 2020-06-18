Korean Air, Asiana extend mileage expiration by 1 year amid pandemic
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- South Korea's two largest airlines -- said Thursday they will extend mileage points, set to expire this year, by one year amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
The two carriers made the decision as the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected passenger travel due to reduced routes and entry restrictions this year.
Passengers will be able to use mileage set to expire before the end of the year until the end of next year, the airlines said.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Fair Trade Commission recommended the two full-service carriers consider extending the mileage expiry date and they accepted the offer, a transport ministry official said.
The airlines have suspended more than 90 percent of their flights on international routes since March as more than 180 countries strengthened entry restrictions on incoming passengers due to virus fears.
