(Yonhap Feature) Leggings evolve from suggestive athletic wear to casual staple

Reflecting the growing appetite for comfort, sales of leggings at online shopping malls jumped sharply this year. Auction saw sales of men's leggings and sales of women's leggings jump 342 percent and 310 percent, respectively, from Jan. 1 to June 15 compared to the same period of last year. Sales of men's leggings at Gmarket rose 142 percent and sales of women's leggings grew 191 percent during the same period.