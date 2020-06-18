Park Soo-keun's 'Roadside Vendors' sold for 470 mln won at auction
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- "Roadside Vendors," a 1960s painting by Park Soo-keun (1914-1965), one of South Korea's most celebrated modern art painters, has been sold for 470 million won (US$388,430) at an auction in Seoul, an auctioneer said Thursday.
Seoul Auction said that the 1963 painting by Park, which was in the U.S. until recently, was sold at its auction event held Wednesday.
The bidding price for the painting, revealed for the first time in South Korea on Wednesday, started at 350 million won. Its estimated value initially ranged as high as 700 million won.
Among the other sold pieces was "Dialogue" by renowned South Korean artist Lee Ufan, which went for 610 million won. Abstract master Kim Whan-ki's "Buddha" was sold for 320 million won.
