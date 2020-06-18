N. Korea continues to present 'extraordinary threat': Pentagon official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's recent provocations against South Korea show that the communist country continues to present an "extraordinary" threat to the region, a senior Pentagon official said Thursday.
Speaking in a teleconference, David Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said the United States remains in close coordination with South Korea to ensure readiness against North Korea's threats.
"It's hard to tell what's going to unfold over the next few days and weeks," he said. "But I do think that it's important to say that we remain vigilant against any types of threats and provocations."
