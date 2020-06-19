Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea doesn't react to S. Korea's criticism of N. Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong for forewarning military actions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Critics say S. Korea-U.S. working group interferes in policy on N. Korea, Others say working group is consultative body and criticism is not warranted (Kookmin Daily)

-- Trump extends existing U.S. sanctions on North Korea for another year, citing 'unusual and extraordinary' threat posed by N. Korea (Donga Ilbo)

-- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo warns of strong responses as N. Korea beefs up security in DMZ (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea deploys minimum troops in DMZ, heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula (Segye Times)

-- Korean Peninsula in crisis, Trump and Kim Jong-un make no public comments (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Business people who bought apartments for leasing them hit by gov't tightened regulations on real estate (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Spread of coronavirus; hospital beds in greater Seoul area are getting close to full capacity (Hankyoreh)

-- Calls growing for reshuffling national security team to seek breakthrough in inter-Korean crisis (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't tightened regulations on real estate causes fire sale of apartments hit by regulations (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Financial companies angry over gov't favors to fin-tech firms (Korea Economic Daily)

