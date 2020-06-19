Four Korean War veterans laid to rest 70 yrs after outbreak of conflict
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Remains of four veterans, who were killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, were buried at a national cemetery Friday, seven decades after the outbreak of the conflict, the Army said.
The burial ceremony took place at Daejeon National Cemetery, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the military.
The remains of three of the veterans were found on Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, inside the Demilitarized Zone, under a war remains excavation project South Korea launched last year following a bilateral military accord with the North.
Pyongyang was supposed to take part the joint project but has not responded to calls to begin the work.
The remains of the other soldier were found in the eastern county of Inje, according to the military.
"We will follow our predecessors' patriotism and military spirit, and continue to preserve lasting peace in South Korea," Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook said.
