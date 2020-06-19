Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open lower amid virus fears, NK risks

09:31 June 19, 2020

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened lower Friday amid concerns over a recent rise in new coronavirus infection cases here and abroad, with lingering inter-Korean tensions further spooking investors.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.06 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,125.42 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index's loss was largely attributed to the growing investor concerns over the high infection toll in major economies and at home, which countered economic recovery hopes.

The lingering tensions between the two Koreas also remain a negative factor for investor sentiment.

Pyongyang blew up a jointly built liaison office in its border town of Kaesong earlier this week.

Most large caps traded lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.96 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 1.28 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics dropped 2.22 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem gained 0.41 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,213.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.75 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK